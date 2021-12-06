Head to Head Survey: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89% ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.95%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.24 $42.48 million $1.40 5.96 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 22.55 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -21.47

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.