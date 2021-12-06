Berenberg Bank Increases Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,180.49. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.57 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,448 ($18.92). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

