Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Decreased by Piper Sandler

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,635 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

