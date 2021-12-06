UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €237.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.00 ($263.64).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €198.38 ($225.43) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business has a 50 day moving average of €199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €204.31.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

