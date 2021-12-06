Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.73 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

