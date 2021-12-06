MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.65 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YGMZ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MingZhu Logistics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

