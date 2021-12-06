Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Increases By 18.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 235,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.09 on Monday. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.