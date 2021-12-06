Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

BTE stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

