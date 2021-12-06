Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

