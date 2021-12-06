Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Decreases By 19.6%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Connect stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

