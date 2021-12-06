Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.