First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.20 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$216.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.41.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
