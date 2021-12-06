First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$216.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

