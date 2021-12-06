Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

