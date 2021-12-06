B. Riley Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.80 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

