FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $88.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

