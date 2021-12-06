Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday.

TCS stock opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$710.24 million and a PE ratio of 114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.47. Tecsys has a one year low of C$39.18 and a one year high of C$66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

