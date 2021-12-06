First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.