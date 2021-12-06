Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOTH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

