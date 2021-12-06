Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.