Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.