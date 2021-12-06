Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

