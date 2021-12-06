Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.