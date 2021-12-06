Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $22,063,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

