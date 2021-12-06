Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXINF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

