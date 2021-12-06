Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

