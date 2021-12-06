Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

