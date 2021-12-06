Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rises By 20.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 77.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.