Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 21.6%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,051.3 days.
Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
