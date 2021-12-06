Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 21.6%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,051.3 days.

Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

