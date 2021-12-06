Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Cabot has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

