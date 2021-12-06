Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 13.74 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.51

Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1668 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp competitors beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.