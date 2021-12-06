Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

