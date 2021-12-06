KeyCorp Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

COO stock opened at $391.56 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $327.44 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

