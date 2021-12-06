Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.11 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.