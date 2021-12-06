Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.