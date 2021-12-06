Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,100 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,846 ($37.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,693.94. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 40.86 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

