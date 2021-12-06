Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.48.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

