Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $137.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

