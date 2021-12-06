Robert Kirkby Purchases 16,937 Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 16,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £38,955.10 ($50,895.09).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.76. The company has a market cap of £391.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

