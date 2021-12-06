Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sims has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

