Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to Hold

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

TRVI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

