Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Strong-Buy

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

NYSE REX opened at $100.66 on Friday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

