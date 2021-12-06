Zacks Investment Research Lowers Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) to Hold

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.