Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

