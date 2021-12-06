Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.17. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

