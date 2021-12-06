Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Renalytix AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $16.33 on Monday. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $590.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renalytix AI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.