Eneti (NETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eneti stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
