Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research firms recently commented on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

