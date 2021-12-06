Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 638,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

