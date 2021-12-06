KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

DUK stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

