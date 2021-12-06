Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $3,431,981 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

