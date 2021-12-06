Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to Buy

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $16.58 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.